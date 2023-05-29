Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.54% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.32. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.44.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 13.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

