Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,070 ($50.62) price target on the stock.

DPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,112 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.45) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($57.21) to GBX 4,000 ($49.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,672 ($45.67).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

LON:DPH opened at GBX 3,140 ($39.05) on Thursday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,473.32 ($30.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,882 ($48.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,246.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,954.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,722.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

