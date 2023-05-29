DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 24000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$849,300.00, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

