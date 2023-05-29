Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

DKL stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.33. 84,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,223. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $269.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Delek Logistics Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.