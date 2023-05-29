Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance
DKL stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.33. 84,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,223. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $269.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Delek Logistics Partners
Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.