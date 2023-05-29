Dent 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.97 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Dent has a market cap of $86.80 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

