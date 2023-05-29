Dero (DERO) Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $88.78 million and $162,157.53 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $6.54 or 0.00023583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,717.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00328369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.76 or 0.00554741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.54 or 0.00413248 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001128 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,582,237 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

