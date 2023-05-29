Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after buying an additional 610,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,128. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

