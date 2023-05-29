Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the April 30th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Digital Brands Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBGI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 67,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,712. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the second quarter valued at about $407,000.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

