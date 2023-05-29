Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $903.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $27.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.