Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,038 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $63,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.59. 1,344,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

