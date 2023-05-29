Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,516,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,649 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,483. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

