Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

DMZPY remained flat at $15.02 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.