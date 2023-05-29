Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
DMZPY remained flat at $15.02 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DMZPY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.