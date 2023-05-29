Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,400 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 669,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,764.0 days.

Dufry Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DFRYF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.30. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. Dufry has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

Get Dufry alerts:

About Dufry

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.