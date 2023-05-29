EAC Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.08 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, EAC has traded down 76% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $1.08 million and $14.84 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00329019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00360128 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

