Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 113,103 shares during the period. Elbit Systems makes up 5.4% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 4.98% of Elbit Systems worth $360,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Elbit Systems by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 65,419 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 2,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.76. 17,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,432. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. engages in the defense and homeland security sector. It develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The firm also provides training and support services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

