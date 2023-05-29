Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF) Short Interest Up 13.6% in May

Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Electricity Generating Price Performance

EYUUF remained flat at $8.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. Electricity Generating has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

