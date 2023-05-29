Energi (NRG) Market Cap Hits $4.80 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $192,326.70 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00052192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,940,878 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.