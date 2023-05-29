Energi (NRG) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $166,051.56 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00038796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,924,356 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

