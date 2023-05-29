Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,000. DexCom comprises approximately 7.1% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.05. 1,688,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.36 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $126.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,694,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares in the company, valued at $15,694,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,443,758. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

