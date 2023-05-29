Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Up 48.1% in May

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,500 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the April 30th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENTOF remained flat at $12.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. Entra ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

