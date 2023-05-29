Enzyme 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $534,988.39 (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Enzyme has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for about $18.55 or 0.00066602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $38.31 million and $534,988.39 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,069,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,065,635 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

