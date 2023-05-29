EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $987.09 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, EOS has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003266 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $987.09 million and $96.70 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00009415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003364 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003127 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003025 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000967 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,092,447,734 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,446,536 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

