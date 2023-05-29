Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.11.

Equinix Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $21.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $729.15. The stock had a trading volume of 705,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $762.51.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,738.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

