Estabrook Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.29. 8,323,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,146. The stock has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

