Estabrook Capital Management Has $1.67 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.29. 12,892,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,325,797. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. The company has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

