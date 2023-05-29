Estabrook Capital Management Has $929,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,185,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 470,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $97,599,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,067,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

