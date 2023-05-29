Estabrook Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Shell by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.78. 3,448,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

