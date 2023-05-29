Estabrook Capital Management Sells 306 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,429,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,214. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.