Estabrook Capital Management Sells 866 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 2.4% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PNC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,854. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.