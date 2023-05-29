Estabrook Capital Management Trims Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 1.3% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

CP stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $77.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

