Estabrook Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 15,628 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,040,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $114,403,000 after buying an additional 95,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $6.33 on Monday, reaching $110.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,969,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

