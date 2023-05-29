Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $227.71 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Ethereum has a market cap of $227.71 billion and approximately $7.40 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,893.57 or 0.06845477 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001369 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00052263 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00038783 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018488 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017576 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005900 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004126 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,254,303 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
