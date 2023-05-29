Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $227.71 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Ethereum has a market cap of $227.71 billion and approximately $7.40 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,893.57 or 0.06845477 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00052263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00038783 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004126 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,254,303 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

