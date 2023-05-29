Everest Re Group, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $55.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $350.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 43.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

