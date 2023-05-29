Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 45,504 shares during the period.

Exela Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of XELAP stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

