Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.69

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Expeditors International of Washington has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,619. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.06. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.