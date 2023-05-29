FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $16.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $388.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.78.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.