Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,431 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 36,272 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $63,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,727. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.