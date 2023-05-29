Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.23% of Sherwin-Williams worth $141,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $278.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

