Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 181,557 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,557 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.11% of AbbVie worth $326,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.56. 7,590,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,196. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $242.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.88.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

