Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 364,231 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,604,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 364,231 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $497,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.43. 25,169,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,895,842. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.
In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
