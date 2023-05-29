Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 53,208 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,208 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $27,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,356. The firm has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,526.29.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

