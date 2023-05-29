Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stake Lifted by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 47,521.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,210 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up about 1.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $60,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ferguson by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.66. 1,271,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,723. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average of $134.34.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,258.80.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

