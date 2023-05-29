Financial Analysis: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) vs. SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 20.59% 34.70% 6.63% SBA Communications 13.91% -7.01% 3.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lamar Advertising and SBA Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33 SBA Communications 0 2 13 1 2.94

Earnings & Valuation

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. SBA Communications has a consensus target price of $322.93, indicating a potential upside of 44.30%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

This table compares Lamar Advertising and SBA Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $2.03 billion 4.57 $438.65 million $4.15 21.95 SBA Communications $2.63 billion 9.21 $461.43 million $3.42 65.44

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SBA Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lamar Advertising pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and SBA Communications has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Lamar Advertising on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co. engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment is involved in consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

