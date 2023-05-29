Financial Comparison: Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) vs. Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) and Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigilon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Appili Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appili Therapeutics $1.11 million 3.08 -$20.04 million ($0.11) -0.26 Sigilon Therapeutics $12.94 million 0.95 -$43.56 million ($14.95) -0.33

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Sigilon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Appili Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigilon Therapeutics. Sigilon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Appili Therapeutics and Sigilon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appili Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigilon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Sigilon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appili Therapeutics N/A N/A -178.76% Sigilon Therapeutics -253.33% -87.94% -40.53%

Summary

Appili Therapeutics beats Sigilon Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. The company has a strategic alliance with AiPharma Global Holdings LLC for the development of Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir). Appili Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the development and commercialization of SLTx product candidates for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. The company was formerly known as Sigilon, Inc. and changed its name to Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

