Financial Comparison: Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Select Sands and Atlas Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $19.74 million 0.13 -$1.68 million ($0.01) -2.82 Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Select Sands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -4.38% -14.64% -5.09% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Select Sands and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Select Sands and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 50.06%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Select Sands.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Select Sands on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Sands

(Get Rating)

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.