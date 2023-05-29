Financial Contrast: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) vs. Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and Momentive Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.45 -$12.40 million ($0.13) -13.77 Momentive Global $480.92 million 2.96 -$89.89 million ($0.51) -18.51

Alithya Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alithya Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alithya Group and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Momentive Global 0 5 0 0 2.00

Alithya Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.44, suggesting a potential upside of 92.04%. Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Alithya Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -3.44% -8.57% -3.64% Momentive Global -15.81% -19.60% -6.72%

Summary

Alithya Group beats Momentive Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

