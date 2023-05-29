Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 206,959 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 206,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,946,000. Philip Morris International makes up about 4.7% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,777,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,710. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $108.63.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.