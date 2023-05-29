Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,210 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $103.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average is $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.86.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

