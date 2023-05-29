Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.18. 2,364,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

