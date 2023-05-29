Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 340,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.4% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 310.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,329,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after buying an additional 2,517,261 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.21. 12,815,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,706,919. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

